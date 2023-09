Ottawa High School will take its homecoming celebration to the streets of downtown Ottawa on Wednesday, Sept. 26.

The annual homecoming parade is scheduled for 6 p.m. Students activities will follow with volleyball and tug-of-war games in Kingman Gym and King Field. The school’s homecoming dance is 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday in Kingman Gym.

The Ottawa Pirates will host Woodstock North at 7 p.m. Friday at King Field for the annual homecoming football game.