La Salle police alert residents of vehicle burglaries, especially Kias

The La Salle Police Department received multiple reports of vehicles being burglarized, stolen or attempted to be stolen in the past week.

Several different makes and models of vehicles, especially Kia models, have been broken into, police said.

The suspects have entered unlocked vehicles and also forced entry into locked vehicles.

The La Salle Police Department Detective Division is investigating the incidents, and patrols have been increased in an effort to thwart any further incidents.

The La Salle Police Department is asking all residents to make sure their vehicles are secured. The police department is asking Kia owners, if possible, to park their vehicles in a secure garage or in such a manner as to prevent them from being easily driven away from where they are parked. For example, police suggest blocking them with another vehicle or a fixed object.

If you have any information or video surveillance footage in regard to the incidents, contact the police department at 815-223-2131 or via the La Salle Police Department’s Facebook page. All information can be submitted confidentially, and a monetary reward could be offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s) of this investigation.