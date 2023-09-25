IVCC Ag Field Day introduces drone technology

Illinois Valley Community College’s Agriculture Field Day gives students a chance to field test what they learn in the classroom and to discover careers in the industry.

The annual activity Friday attracted about 40 participants to the Agricultural Education Center to hear presentations about regenerative agriculture, crop pest management and drone technology.

Field Day gives students a chance to “connect what they learn in the classroom to what’s being done in the industry and learn what careers they might pursue,” said Willard Mott, program co-coordinator, in an IVCC news release. “The agriculture industry is so large, no matter whether you’ve been involved at school or at home, it’s hard to grasp all the opportunities. No matter what experience you arrive with, there’s a whole lot more to learn.”

This year students were treated to a drone demonstration, watching as the remote-controlled craft sailed over a nearby field. Drones are growing more common in the industry for tasks such as fungicide spraying because they can perform the tasks efficiently. As drone usage grows, so must the talent pool necessary to operate them, the students learned.

Each year’s program highlights current problems or issues in the industry, and solutions. Event partner University of Illinois Extension provides some of the speakers.

“Field Day is an opportunity to keep students motivated and open up doors for students to opportunities they didn’t know or to reinforce what they already know,” Mott said.

An opportunity to learn about IVCC’s agriculture program comes during the Ag Open House on Oct. 20. Participants will tour the ag facilities, explore programs, review scholarship opportunities, meet instructors, students and university ag program reps and collect some IVCC gear.

The open house will be 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 20, at the Mary Margaret Weeg Cultural Centre on IVCC’s main campus. Pre-register by Oct. 16 at https://www.ivcc.edu/agriculture/.