Help Streator residents keep warm by donating to Rotary Club’s coat, blanket drive

The 2023 Streator Rotary Club 33rd annual coat and blanket drive kicked off Sept. 18.

The main dropoff and donation area is at The Salvation Army, 126 S. Bloomington St. Additional donation boxes are available at the YMCA, 710 Oakley Ave.; Kroger, 2399 N. Bloomington St.; SOCU, 120 E. Northpoint Drive; OSF Center for Health, 111 Spring St., and Central Church of Christ, 2001 E. Main St.

There is always a need for children’s coats, but all sized coats and blankets in good condition will be accepted. Donations will be accepted through Monday, Oct. 23. The coats will be distributed from the Salvation Army from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, Oct. 26, and Friday, Oct. 27.

For more information or questions, contact Judy Booze (Salvation Army) at 815-672-2746.