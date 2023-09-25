Hall High School begins homecoming week

Hall High School’s Homecoming Week 2023 is underway.

The week will be filled with events for the entire community, starting with a home JV football game 5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25, against Kewanee.

Activities planned for Homecoming Week include dress-up days, class hallway decorating and a door decorating contest sponsored by Hall High School Student Council.

The dress-up day themes are:

Monday: Halloween Costumes

Tuesday: Adam Sandler Day

Wednesday: Dress Like Your Kindergarten Self

Thursday: Barbie v. Ken

Friday: School Spirit (Class T-Shirts)

On Thursday, students will participate in Wellness Games, which is a new take on traditional stadium games and will incorporate various activities and competitions for students to participate in after lunch throughout the remainder of the day.

Hall’s annual homecoming parade is scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28, (participant line-up begins at 4:30 p.m. in the school’s parking lot). From Hall High School, the parade will travel east on St. Paul Street, turn north on Power Street and head west back to the high school on Erie Street.

The Hall Booster Organization has partnered with GROW Spring Valley in organizing window decorating of local area businesses and the Hall High School Pep Club will be decorating the stadium and parade route through Spring Valley. Immediately following the parade, a community pep rally and powder puff football game will be at Richard Nesti Stadium. During the pep rally, class attendants and homecoming court candidates will be announced, and the homecoming king, queen and runner ups will be crowned. Any community organization or group wishing to participate in the parade should contact Ellie Herrmann at eherrmann@hallhighschool502.com

The Hall Red Devils football team will take on the IVC Grey Ghosts at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29, at Richard Nesti Stadium. Class attendants, candidates and the homecoming court will be introduced prior to the football game, and the Hall High School Devilettes will be performing at halftime. Rounding out Hall High School’s Homecoming Week 2023, the homecoming dance will be 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30 (doors open at 6:30 p.m.). The theme of this year’s dance, which is sponsored by the Class of 2024 under the direction of Kayli Koch and Herrmann, is “neon” and will be outdoors on the school’s front lawn.