Troy Grove rollover crash sends 14 to area hospitals

A van carrying four adults and 10 juveniles rolled over on Interstate 39 near Troy Grove on Saturday night, sending all occupants to local hospitals.

Mendota and Troy Grove Fire Departments and EMS were called at about 6:52 p.m. for a single-vehicle crash near mile marker 67. Authorities said the van, carrying passengers from the Peoria area, was traveling southbound and left the road for unknown reasons, ending up on its roof in the west ditch.

A box alarm was called and emergency crews responded from Sublette, Amboy, Utica, Peru, La Salle, Oglesby and Earlville. Those involved in the crash were taken to Mendota, Princeton and Ottawa hospitals. The conditions of the victims were not disclosed, and the crash remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police.