La Salle library to host virtual talk on Nancy Drew

Ninety years ago, a plucky detective stepped out of her blue roadster and into readers’ hearts.

Nancy Drew, the brainchild of publisher Edward Stratemeyer, proved a strong heroine with style and bravery could win huge popularity.

The La Salle Public Library will host historian Leslie Goddard for a virtual presentation 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28, on this beloved fictional girl detective. Goddard will explore the history of Nancy Drew and answer questions like who the author of the series was and why this series, more than any other, captivates generations of readers.

Goddard is a scholar and historian who has lectured on American history topics for nearly 20 years. In addition to master’s degrees in Museum Studies and Theater, she has a Ph.D. from Northwestern University and works full-time as a historical interpreter and public speaker.

This program is free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at 815-223-2341. To register for the program, visit https://sites.google.com/lasalle.lib.il.us/programportal/.