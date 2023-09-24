IVCC streamlines resources for students with new software

Students may be challenged to focus on college classwork when they are hungry or worried about where to live or how to pay the bills. Recognizing that more students are facing those challenges, Illinois Valley Community College has enlisted a new technology to streamline access to resources.

With a few keystrokes and some information, students can see what benefits they’re eligible for, where to find them and how to apply. The online screening software called Single Stop will assess eligibility based on the student’s information and deliver a list of potential federal, state and local resources, from housing, utilities and food benefits to tax credits.

The program doesn’t award benefits. Individuals still must apply to individual agencies, but IVCC can assist them through that process, too.

“Sometimes students don’t even realize what benefits they might be eligible for,” said Crystal Credi, special populations specialist. And even when they’re aware resources exist, applying can be intimidating and confusing, she added.

Credi is on hand to help navigate the software and as a guide to resources and a pilot through the application process. Similar benefits navigators are appearing at colleges and universities across the state thanks to a state law that took effect in January.

Single Stop’s technology was another tool to make connecting to resources even easier, said IVCC President Tracy Morris.

“When I heard the concept, I knew it would be life-changing for our students,” Morris said. “As more of them face challenges and obstacles that could derail their education, we want to be there as a support and partner to connect them with these key services so they can reach their educational goals.”

The service is free to current IVCC students, GED seekers and English-language learners, who can access the Single Stop web site from home or on campus. One computer in the Eagles Peak campus food pantry is dedicated to that purpose, Credi said. Students submit income information, household occupants, marital status, and expense estimates – all of which remains confidential.

IVCC is the first college in Illinois to use the software, though it’s used widely in California and some other states, Credi said.

For more information, contact Credi at 815-224-0575 or visit IVCC’s Single Stop web page.