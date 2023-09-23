Marseilles St. Joseph Church to host African Catholic Community

The African Catholic Community of St. Mary Parish in Rock Island will visit St. Joseph Parish in Marseilles on Sunday, Sept. 24, participating in the 10 a.m. Mass with song and dance. After the Mass, there will be a party in the Parish Hall with chicken, mostaccioli and other potluck dishes.

The church is located at 200 Broadway St.

Can you imagine leaving the United States and going to a foreign place in Africa, knowing no one, but making the best of it, then finding a group of Americans a few towns away that worship like you and speak your native English language and share your native heritage and holidays? Fr. Sixmund Henry, administrator of St. Joseph in Marseilles, is from Tanzania in Africa. After meeting the African Catholic Community in Rock Island, he felt a great need to share a fellowship between the communities in Rock Island and Marseilles.

Many refugees from African Countries, such as Burundi, Tanzania, Congo and Rwanda, settled in Rock Island. Over the years, they formed the African Catholic Community for Liturgical Celebration. In addition to English, they speak Kirundi and Swahili. This loving community enjoys singing, liturgical dance and praising God together. Six invited these friends to worship in Marseilles and to enjoy a potluck (what he refers to as a Porch Party) after the Mass.

About 70 people from this community are visiting St. Joseph. They will sing with the choir and on their own. The music will be sung in Swahili and Kirundi. Some songs may include drums. After Communion, their music and singing includes liturgical dancing with arms raised. All are in for a special treat at this Mass. St. Joseph invites everyone, including non-Catholics, to attend this Mass and embrace the liturgy in this special way.

Chicken and mostaccioli will be provided. Attendees are asked to bring a dish to pass. There will be many people to feed. Dishes may be brought to the hall before Mass. If the weather is nice, tents will be set up with tables and chairs for visiting. There will also be dancing at the party. A box will be provided for cards to the visitors. If desired, you may also include a gift card.

For more information, contact Fr. Six at 309-585-5462.