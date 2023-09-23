September 23, 2023
K of C golf scramble raises $1,500 for Streator Child Development Center

Several sponsors contributed to event

By Shaw Local News Network
Knights of Columbus Grand Knight Kevin Kusnerick, Emily Patterson and Joe Barichello, Knights of Columbus golf league president pose with a $1,500 check for Streator Child Development Center.

The Msgr. George A. Dzuryo Knights of Columbus Council 790 in Streator thanked those who participated with its annual Golf Scramble on Aug. 19.

The council raised $1,500. The proceeds from this year’s event were donated to Streator Child Development Center.

This year’s sponsors include OSF, Country Financial-Kevin Derossett, Accounting & Tax Business Services, Vactor, Shaw Appliance, Lilja Construction , Schultz Monument, Streator Home Savings Bank, Solon-Telford Funeral Home, Star Ford, Dicks Floor Covering , Flowers Plus, Legacy Bar, Hatzer Construction, Theresa Solon–State Farm Insurance, Creditors’ Discount and Audit Company, Streator Community Credit Union, Chismarick Realty, Diversified Sheet Metal, US Foods, SOCU, , Streator Family Dental (Brendan D. Graham), Pines Supper Club, Pavlick Tax Service, Hayden Barichello-Farmers Insurance, Bulldogs, Hagi/Schultz Funeral Home, State Farm-Chad Lucas, Streator Farm Mart, Reilly & Skerston Law, Broadway Pub, First Federal and Chalkeys East.