Join Clover Bud club with introduction series

University of Illinois Extension is inviting children to participate in the upcoming Clover Bud Club: Introduction to 4-H series of workshops.

This experience is for youth ages 5 to 7 at the Illinois Valley YMCA in Peru from 4 to 5 p.m. on these upcoming dates. There are eight sessions to introduce young children to 4-H and all that it has to offer:

Oct. 23: Beading Crafts

Nov. 13: Embryology

Dec. 11: Snowflake Art

Jan. 8: Food & Nutrition

Feb. 12: Valentine’s Day STEM

March 11: Rainbow Science

April 15: Superhero Speech

May 13: Bicycle Safety

All lessons will provide a hands-on learning experience to give youth a spark to explore interests and expand their learning. There is a one-time $20 enrollment fee for each participant, and space is limited to the first 20 participants to register. Families will be asked to register in the 4-H enrollment system in October, at which time the fee will be processed. All information will be emailed to the families with instructions. Go to https://forms.gle/RwVwZE1SBZ9Fu5yTA to reserve your spot. All eight sessions are included in enrollment.

This is a great opportunity for a parent or caregiver to have some free time at the YMCA while their child is busy having fun and learning! For more information, contact Beth Dellatori at 815-224-3243 or beth5@illinois.edu.

Go to https://extension.illinois.edu/blmp

If you have questions or need more information, call University of Illinois Extension-Bureau, La Salle, Marshall, Putnam Unit Office at 815-224-0889.

If you have questions or need more information, call University of Illinois Extension-Bureau, La Salle, Marshall, Putnam Unit Office at 815-224-0889.