September 23, 2023
Join Clover Bud club with introduction series

All events to take place at Illinois Valley YMCA in Peru

By Shaw Local News Network
4H logo

University of Illinois Extension is inviting children to participate in the upcoming Clover Bud Club: Introduction to 4-H series of workshops.

This experience is for youth ages 5 to 7 at the Illinois Valley YMCA in Peru from 4 to 5 p.m. on these upcoming dates. There are eight sessions to introduce young children to 4-H and all that it has to offer:

Oct. 23: Beading Crafts

Nov. 13: Embryology

Dec. 11: Snowflake Art

Jan. 8: Food & Nutrition

Feb. 12: Valentine’s Day STEM

March 11: Rainbow Science

April 15: Superhero Speech

May 13: Bicycle Safety

All lessons will provide a hands-on learning experience to give youth a spark to explore interests and expand their learning. There is a one-time $20 enrollment fee for each participant, and space is limited to the first 20 participants to register. Families will be asked to register in the 4-H enrollment system in October, at which time the fee will be processed. All information will be emailed to the families with instructions. Go to https://forms.gle/RwVwZE1SBZ9Fu5yTA to reserve your spot. All eight sessions are included in enrollment.

This is a great opportunity for a parent or caregiver to have some free time at the YMCA while their child is busy having fun and learning! For more information, contact Beth Dellatori at 815-224-3243 or beth5@illinois.edu.

The Mission of University of Illinois Extension is to provide practical education you can trust to help people, businesses and communities solve problems, develop skills and build a better future. University of Illinois Extension provides equal opportunities in programs and employment. Go to https://extension.illinois.edu/blmp

If you have questions or need more information, call University of Illinois Extension-Bureau, La Salle, Marshall, Putnam Unit Office at 815-224-0889.