The Illinois Valley Democrats, which represents La Salle, Bureau and Putnam counties, is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28, at the La Salle VFW, 2325 Donahue St.

Join the monthly meeting to discuss the upcoming events. Petitions are being circulated for signatures to get on the ballot in the March primary. Food can be purchased through the La Salle VFW. All Democrats are encouraged and welcome to attend.