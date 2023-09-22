Putnam County man fatally shot; Spring Valley man arrested

A 64-year-old Putnam County man died Thursday after police said he was shot by his nephew.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at 4:52 p.m. Thursday from a residence at 2 Walnut Drive in Lake Thunderbird. Deputies located a man on the ground at the end of the driveway and attempted lifesaving measures. Jack D. Carpenter, of the same address, died as a result of his injury, police said.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said Carpenter was shot by Joshua J. Aalders, 26, of Spring Valley. Aalders was arrested and taken to the Putnam County Jail, where he is being held for further investigation, police said. A handgun also was recovered at the scene.

Authorities said they consider this an isolated incident and there is no further threat to the community.

The Putnam County State’s Attorney, the Putnam County Death Investigator and Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services assisted in the investigation.

An autopsy will be conducted Friday.

Henry Police, Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and Henry Ambulance also assisted at the scene.

This investigation still is ongoing and the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.