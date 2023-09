Halloween Teen Game Night is set from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6, at the Peru Public Library, 1409 11th St.

Enjoy snacks, drinks and games. Come dressed in your costume for a chance to win a prize.

Bring your own teen-rated games.

For more information about this free event, visit perulibrary.org or call 815-223-0229.