September 22, 2023
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperShaw Local RadioLocal EventsGames and PuzzlesStarved Rock Country

Last suspect in La Salle robbery avoids prison

La Salle man enters blind plea

By Tom Collins
gavel

The last suspect in a 2021 robbery in La Salle, during which knives were brandished, was sentenced Friday to 4 years of probation.

The last suspect in a 2021 robbery in La Salle, during which knives were brandished, was sentenced Friday to 4 years of probation.

Josue Bustos, 40, of La Salle, had entered a blind plea in La Salle County Circuit Court to one count of robbery, a Class 2 felony carrying up to seven years in prison, for making an unlawful entry Sept. 28, 2021, into a residence in the 500 block of Gooding Street. There, the assailants demanded cash but left only with the victim’s cellphone.

When offered a chance to speak, Bustos apologized to Judge Cynthia M. Raccuglia and said he was acting under the influence of alcohol.

“I wish that I could take that back,” Bustos said. “I’m sorry for what I did.”

Raccuglia was persuaded by his show of remorse and said she believed the break-in was “an isolated incident.” She rejected the state’s request for four years in prison.

The judge did, however, order a drug and alcohol evaluation and required Bustos to adhere to any findings.

Three others were previously sentenced following the break-in – one received 8 years in prison – which arose from a dispute for more than a $30 debt.