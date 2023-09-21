Stage 212 in La Salle to host ‘The Ultimate Vegas Variety Show’ on Oct. 18

Stage 212 in La Salle is presenting a special entertainment event 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18, when “The Ultimate Vegas Variety Show” comes to town.

Reminiscent of the variety shows from the 70s and 80s, “The Ultimate Vegas Variety Show” showcases top Las Vegas impersonators and impressionists Anthony and Eddie Edwards. The Edwards Twins use state of the art make-up and live vocals to look and sound like the superstars of today and yesterday, including Billy Joel, Elton John, Neil Diamond, Lady Gaga, Celine Dion, Rod Stewart, Bette Midler, Barbra Streisand, Andrea Bocelli and many more. More information can be found at stage212.org.

Tickets for “The Ultimate Vegas Variety Show” are $30 each, and may be purchased online by visiting stage212.org or by calling the box office at 815-224-3025 and leaving a message.