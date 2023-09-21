OSF to host blessing of the animals in Ottawa, Streator

In celebration of St. Francis of Assisi, who was known for his love of animals, OSF HealthCare will be hosting special blessings just for pets in both Streator and Ottawa on Wednesday, Oct. 4.

The first gathering will be at 1 p.m. in Streator in the OSF Center for Health overflow parking lot. The parking lot is located northwest of the Center for Health off Tyler Street.

At 3 p.m., another group blessing will be in the OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center gazebo near the OSF Rehabilitation, 1100 Norris Drive, parking lot. The lot is located on the east side of the hospital.

Bring your pet on a leash or in a carrier. After the brief group blessing, the pets will receive a certificate.