La Salle County circuit clerk unveils new app

A new mobile app giving residents access to information from the La Salle County Circuit Clerk’s website is available to download, said La Salle County Circuit Clerk Greg Vaccaro on Wednesday.

The app allows fast access on phones and is easy to navigate, Vaccaro said. It is available on the App store and Google play.

The app features include court information, daily court docket, jury duty information, notifications, reminders, FAQs, e-filing, forms, a Zoom link, payment options, court case searches, filing fees, contact information, alerts and maps, among other resources.

“This tool is a great asset to the La Salle County citizens and will reach a greater range of people,” Vaccaro said in a news release. “This app contributes to the ongoing efforts of using technology to make the judicial system more efficient. The Circuit Clerk App will connect with and enhance a person’s experience.”