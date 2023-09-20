Ottawa’s new art committee announces appointees

Ottawa has a tradition of patronage of the arts and its many murals, statues, sculptures and festivals are an attraction in northern Illinois.

The city took a step toward affirming that artistic legacy’s future Tuesday with the formation of the Art Committee of the City of Ottawa, a body that will “assist in the use and promotion of art throughout the city” beginning immediately.

Mayor Robb Hasty, who has been working for the last month with Open Space Art Gallery owner Amanda Zehr on forming the committee and setting down its procedures, announced at the City Council’s second monthly meeting Tuesday appointments to the most recent art organizing body in years.

“This will help make the arts easier to be involved, more inviting to share ideas. I believe it will be a great asset to the city.” — Ottawa Mayor Robb Hasty

Anna Wright and Susan Burton were appointed to terms that will expire on Sept. 19, 2024, Annette Barr and Ryan Searl to terms that expire Sept. 19, 2025, and Ryan Witherspoon, Jocelyn Campbell and Zehr, the committee’s chair, to terms that expire on Sep.t 19, 2026.

Like the city’s other committees, the art committee will conduct an open-to-the-public meeting once a month at City Hall and their minutes will be posted online for public review.

“It feels really good to have it in place,” Hasty said. “One of the things Amanda and I agree on it’s that artists have ideas that are creative in nature, so before we venture ahead too far, I’d like all the committee members to come together and put their ideas on the table for all to hear. From there, we’ll have an idea how we can make this work perfectly.

“In my opinion, just like the beautification committee, this will help make the arts easier to be involved, more inviting to share ideas. I believe it will be a great asset to the city.”

The council also approved the appointment of Abby Kennedy to the city’s Special Events Committee.

Gratitude to Ottawa emergency crew

Hasty read into the record a letter addressed to him, Commissioner Tom Ganiere and Ottawa Fire Chief Brian Bressner, commending Bressner’s department for their exemplary efforts during the writer’s recent medical emergency.

The letter read, in part, “I don’t think that I would still be here without the help of your crew. I am deeply indebted to them and the rest of the medical staff that cared for me. I want you to know how professional your crew was. Their efforts saved my life.

“I can’t thank them enough for the service they provide to our community. Thanks a million.”

As he did not have permission to reveal the person’s name, Hasty kept the person anonymous but strongly backed the sentiment of admiration, pride and gratitude revealed in the words the letter contained.

“You can’t say enough good things about what our police, fire and emergency service do,” Hasty said. “I admit I wouldn’t last a day doing what they do, so when someone takes the time to say thank you, it’s very important that not only the people who did it are thanked, but that the community can also take a moment to appreciate just what our public safety personnel do for us.”

In other action, the council:

Heard from Commissioner Brent Barron hydrant flushing began Tuesday and will continue for the next several weeks. He encouraged citizens to visit the city’s website for the schedule of flushing in their area. He also reported the replacement of the water main on Joliet Street is roughly halfway complete.

Approved an engineering agreement with Renwick and Associated for the planning of a long-term control plan for Canal Street.

Heard from Commissioner Wayne Eichelkraut a Boy Scout Jamboree will be in the city this weekend, with about 1,000 scouts camping and taking advantage of several city parks and services. He estimates it will bring roughly 2,000 visitors to town for the day.

Eichelkraut also noted the annual Scarecrow Fest will be on Sept. 30 and the Fall Festival Parade will be the following day, Oct. 1. He explained there will be plenty of games and activities for children in and around the Jordan block on both days.