Ottawa Concert Association to kick off 2023-24 season with Johnny Cash tribute

The 2023-24 season will mark 76 years the Ottawa Concert Association has brought nearly 250 concerts to the Ottawa community.

Organized in 1947, the association is governed by 18 local volunteer board members who choose the four annual concerts. Two concerts are in the fall and two in the spring. The OCA is membership supported with an annual fee of $50. Family and student memberships also are offered.

This year’s opening concert highlights Johnny Cash, as the Church of Cash takes the stage 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25, at Central Intermediate School, 711 E. McKinley Road.

The Church of Cash is true to the music of Johnny Cash, and singer Jay Ernest’s “deep baritone voice sings like a prairie breeze and stomps like a boot heel,” the Ottawa Concert Association said in a news release. Church of Cash is not a country band; it is a tribute band with the purpose of honoring the legacy of Johnny Cash. Featuring a talented foursome of musicians, they will dig deep into their Church of Cash repertoire for an evening of story and song.

Church of Cash was formed in 2010 by Ernest to spread the gospel of one of the world’s most important and enduring songwriters.

For information about tickets or membership, call 815-228-6474.