La Salle County’s Camp Aramoni takes the cover of state tourism magazine

As trees and fields get ready to change color for fall, the Illinois Office of Tourism has turned to Camp Aramoni in La Salle County to attract visitors.

Deputy Director Daniel Thomas visited the boutique campground in Lowell on Monday to unveil the state tourism’s “Enjoy Illinois” magazine cover with Camp Aramoni featured.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 14 Tim and Jennifer Bias, owners of Camp Aramoni, are presented Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, with the cover of the fall winter 2023-2024 Enjoy Illinois magazine at the La Salle County campground. (Scott Anderson)

Along with the cover photo, Camp Aramoni, along with Starved Rock State Park, Starved Rock Lodge and August Hill Winery are listed as one of eight weekend getaways to “soak up the sunny days and crisp nights of autumn with weekend escapes.”

Thomas said the state’s office of tourism has learned 90% of visitors are looking for an eco-friendly environment. Camp Aramoni with its riverside views, hiking trails, native prairie grasses and wildflowers on a restored former brick manufacturing area provided the creative attraction the agency was seeking.

“A lot of people know Illinois for Chicago,” Thomas said. “We have wonderful other spaces and we are trying to highlight them across the state.”

Camp Aramoni owner Jennifer Bias said the boutique campground has transformed into exactly what she and her husband Tim have envisioned. There are 11 tents, made in South Africa, and designed to maintain a cozy stay despite any type of summer weather. Meals are served at The Barn for guests, and drinks can be found as well served from an Airstream trailer at a covered patio. The campground’s venue hosts weddings and events, as well as opening to the public every Wednesday for dinners and live music, and some Sundays for brunch.

“We are excited,” Bias said. “It’s been a long journey.”

The Biases led a tour Monday around Camp Aramoni’s venue and campground for state and local tourism officials.

Thomas said he is in the middle of a 25 stop listening tour across the state, which included a visit with Heritage Corridor, which serves Bureau, Grundy, La Salle, Livingston, Putnam and Will counties. Because Illinois is so diverse from south to north, and Chicago to its rural areas, he said it’s important to hear the needs of its region.

“From the very beginning, I’ve said I want to speak to local businesses to see what we can help provide,” Thomas said.

Heritage Corridor has reported since the pandemic a significant impact to the economy from an increase in visitors, Thomas said.

Bob Navarro, president and CEO of Heritage Corridor, said he was thrilled to have the state’s tourism office visit the region and to feature Camp Aramoni on the cover of its fall magazine.

Jennifer Bias said it was hard to put into words the excitement, but she’s looking forward to growing Camp Aramoni, all while keeping its personality in tact.

“We have some plans,” Bias said. “It will all be done, so we don’t lose the feel of what we have.”