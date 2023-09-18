Bureau County police blotter: Sept. 18, 2023

Taylor I. Dixon, 26, of Peru was cited by the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office at 9:19 p.m. Sept. 15 at 30927 1460 N. Ave. in Spring Valley for battery and domestic battery.
Mason Monroe, 19, of Arlington was cited by the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office at 7:44 a.m. on Sept. 17 at 3065 E. St., half mile south of Route 29 in Spring Valley for no valid registration, operation of uninsured motor vehicle and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Gerald L. Eshelman, 73, of Ohio, IL was picked up by the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office at 10:14 a.m. on Sept. 17 at 205 W. Railroad Ave 101 in Ohio, IL on a criminal trespass to residence warrant.
Shaw Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.