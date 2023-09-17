AMVETS leaders visit memorial wall in Marseilles, leave impressed

Bill Clark walked up and down the aisles at the Middle East Conflicts Wall Memorial museum in Marseilles, gazing at the artifacts, the documents and the photographs of service men, many of whom who’d given their lives for this country, and softly shook his head.

“Such young men,” he said, “and think of all those Gold Star mothers.”

Clark, the AMVETS National Commander, along with current Illinois Commander Steve Holt and past Illinois Commander Robert Stuebinger, viewed the local landmark during a tour of AMVETS posts and memorials all over the state.

“We travel a lot, but we don’t see many like this, not in small towns. The setting here is just so beautiful.” — Bill Clark, AMVETS national commander

The stop in Marseilles came on Tuesday morning, part of the trip covering Springfield, Jacksonville, Aurora, Hines, Burnham, DeKalb, North Chicago and Wheeling.

This day, they came away from the La Salle County landmark and its museum inspired and they hope it stays exactly as it is.

“We travel a lot, but we don’t see many like this, not in small towns. The setting here is just so beautiful,” said Clark, an ex-Marine from North Carolina who served in Korea and now travels the entire country and some places overseas, visiting posts, meeting the people and solving issues that come up as part of his duties as national commander.

“With the river is a great backdrop, the wind blowing the flags, it’s amazing. Then when you go inside (the museum), it’s something, all pretty impressive … gorgeous and very well done. I can’t believe that anyone coming through the area wouldn’t want to stop here and take a look.

“This has a tremendous affect on the families, relatives, spouses, children. That’s something a lot of people forget. I’m sure this place affects them very powerfully … It’s no wonder the people of this community takes a lot of pride in this.”

The men have even been a part of a motorcycle event similar to the Illinois Motorcycle Freedom ride that visits Marseilles every year and funds the memorial there.

AMVETS took over Rolling Thunder, a not-for-profit ride involving in part many veterans honoring POW/MIAs, right after the pandemic and changed the name to Rolling to Remember.

Despite having a small turnout the first year due to COVID and lousy weather the following year, last year ‘s event drew 25,000 motorcyclists and is looking to double that turnout this year.

According to Holt, Friday was POW/MIA Day, a remembrance celebrated with a special day in Aurora at which he was a featured speaker. He noted there still are 65 Illinois residents that still haven’t returned from Vietnam, in addition to countless others who never made it back from World War II and the Korean War.

The three were somewhat dismayed to learn the future of the wall is up in the air. The city of Marseilles is negotiating to buy the old Illinois Valley Cellular building and the 6.5 acres on which it sits. That includes the wall and the museum.

If it is successful, the memorial would stay intact right where it is. However, should another buyer end up with the property, there’s no guarantee its plan for the property would include allowing the memorial to remain as is.

“If that happens, where are you going to go with it? That would be a real shame to move it from here,” Clark said. “I hope that is stays right here, just as it is. It’s breathtaking.”