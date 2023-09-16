Reddick Library in Ottawa to host charcuterie board session

Join University of Illinois Extension nutrition and wellness educator Susan Glassman on Tuesday, Sept. 19, at Reddick Library in Ottawa for a class on charcuterie boards.

Attendees will gain insights on creating healthier charcuterie options, explore unique board combinations and learn how to add decorative food elements to their board. To ensure there are enough food samples, registration is required. All registrants will be entered into a drawing for a door prize.

The event runs from 6 to 7 p.m.

The following other events are scheduled the week of Sept. 18 at Reddick Library, 1010 Canal St., Ottawa. Call 815-434-0509 for information.

1 to 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18: Mystery Monday Book Club, adults. “Killers of a Certain Age” by Deanna Raybourn. New members are always welcome to join this librarian-led book club. Copies of the book will be available to check out from the library. Book summary: Lifelong friends, Billie, Mary Alice and Natalie have spent their adult lives working as assassins in a global organization. But as they approach the age of 60, they realize they can’t just retire. Instead, they set out to demonstrate that they are still the best in the business.

6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18: Game Night, seventh through 12th grades. Bring a friend and enjoy an evening of game playing. The library will have a variety of games to choose from, including Cards Against Humanity (family edition), Uno and Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza.

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19: Ready, Set, Read! Join the library for a fun story time featuring music, movement activities, sing-a-longs, literacy games, crafts and stories. This event is for children ages 3 to 6.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20: Shake, Rattle, Read! Sing, dance, craft and create priceless memories at this fun, interactive story time planned especially for children ages 9 months to 3 years old.

1 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20: Teen Noon Dismissals, ninth through 12th grades. Wondering how to spend your free time during noon dismissals? This month, there will be a screening of “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3″ (rated PG-13) and creating comic book frames. This event is exclusively for high school students.

4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20: Perler Bead Jewelry, kindergarten through second grade. Join the library to make colorful Perler bead bracelets.

10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 23: Life on the Mississippi River with John Lynn, adults. Join Lynn as he recounts his thrilling solo canoe trip down the entire 2,300-mile stretch of the “Mighty Mississippi.” In his presentation, Lynn will describe his journey from Lake Minnesota to the Gulf of Mexico, sharing photos and stories of his experiences along the way. This event is for adults.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23: Loop Group, adults. Learn to knit and crochet in a fun environment from knowledgeable people.