Ottawa’s final Music in the Park of the season still is a go for Saturday evening, despite some afternoon rain showers.

The Ottawa Special Events Group posted Saturday afternoon the concert is planned to continue as scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. at Washington Square. Ray’s Rockets will perform.

A food vendor, as well as Aussem Dogs and the popcorn wagon will be available.

The Ottawa Lit Fest used book sale also will continue until 8 p.m. at Washington Square.