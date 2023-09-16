Illinois Valley Regional Airport in Peru to host annual breakfast

Eggs cooked any way, pancakes, sausage, coffee, milk and juice will be available Sunday, Sept. 17, during the annual Breakfast at the Airport.

Illinois Valley Regional Airport, 4251 Ed Urban Drive, Peru, will host the breakfast from 7 a.m. to noon.

Along with the all-you-can-eat event, visitors can take airplane rides for $45, Stearman rides for $100 and view a TBM Avenger World War II torpedo bomber. The Life Flight helicopter and aerobatic airplanes also will be on display.

There will be a raffle for $1,000 and a 50/50 drawing.

Admission is $12 for adults, $8 for children younger than 12 and free for children younger than 4.

The rain-or-shine event is presented by the Illinois Valley Flying Club.

Call 815-223-2003 for more information.