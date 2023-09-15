Thornton’s still headed to La Salle, but timeline uncertain

A Thornton’s truck stop still is planned for La Salle, but there is no word on when construction will begin, city officials said.

“The company that owns Thornton’s continues to be in the middle of a merger,” said La Salle Director of Public Relations Brent Bader, “which has caused them to pause projects that were previously nearing the construction phase.”

Bader said that pause of construction includes the proposed Thornton’s gas station on the north side of La Salle. The city has not received word on when construction will continue but officials are awaiting the finalization of Thornton’s corporate restructuring for more details and a timeline.

Thornton’s did not respond for comment.

Phil Bolduc, a representative from Thornton LLC, asked for an extension of a deadline, according to a January 2022 news release, regarding a redevelopment agreement with the city of La Salle to Dec. 31, 2023.

The truck stop is planned for the intersection of Route 351 and Civic Road (North 30th Road), La Salle, across from Flying J. The plans for the stop include a quick service gas station for tractor-trailers and passenger cars with a convenience store and restaurant.