Ottawa do-over, manslaughter case set to go in front of judge Feb. 20

An Iowa man awaiting a do-over trial for a 2017 rural Ottawa death has decided to let a judge settle his manslaughter charge at a bench trial to begin Feb. 20.
Mason Shannon, 48, of Newton, Iowa, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter for placing Michael Castelli of Ottawa into a lethal chokehold during a struggle outside the Bonnie Plants growing facility. Shannon succeeded in getting the conviction thrown out over a procedural problem and awaits a new trial.
During a Thursday video conference, Shannon advised Visiting Judge William Dickenson he wants to proceed by bench trial, rather than let a jury of 12 hear his do-over case.
Dickenson set the bench trial for Feb. 20, 2024, in La Salle County Circuit Court. Another pre-trial video conference will be Oct. 18.
Shannon has spent the past few years saying he should not have to stand trial a second time. Dickenson rejected his arguments at a May hearing.
If convicted of involuntary manslaughter, Shannon could face up to five years in prison.