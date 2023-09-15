La Salle County police reports: September 15, 2023

Debra A. Rodriguez, 61, of Streator, was arrested Tuesday by La Salle County Sheriff’s Office on a complaint of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (cocaine). Rodriguez was taken to La Salle County Jail with bond set at $5,000, with 10% to apply. Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team agents said Rodriguez traveled from Streator to La Salle. A La Salle County deputy made a traffic stop on the vehicle, after a K-9 alerted on the vehicle and about 10 grams of purported cocaine was found, police said.
