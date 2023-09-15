Cruisin’ Against Cancer set Sept. 16 in Oglesby

The 10th annual Cruisin’ Against Cancer is scheduled 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Rootbeer Stand, 225 N. Columbia Ave., Oglesby.

Registration fee is $10. There will be awards given for top 50, Best of Show Original Award, Best of Show Modified Award and the new Larry Glynn Memorial Award. Dash plaques are sponsored by Magnum Auto Restoration.

A 50/50 drawing and raffles will be held. Music will be provided by the American Music Company.

All proceeds raised will be donated to Cops 4 Cancer to help those battling cancer. Call Chuck Reynolds at 815-223-0268 with any questions.