Streator firefighters contain garage fire

Damage from a Streator garage fire Wednesday was contained by firefighters to one side of the garage and a portion of the roof.

Firefighters responded just before 2:10 p.m. Wednesday to a fully involved fire in a detached garage on the 1000 block of North Everett Street and had the fire under control in about 5 minutes, according to a news release from Streator Fire Lt. Bryan Park.

The fire was started in the area of a plastic garbage can stored near the side of the garage and the fire was stopped before entering the interior of the structure, Park said. The cause of the fire is undetermined.

There were no injuries in the response. The fire department remained on scene for more than an hour extinguishing the fire, ensuring it would not reignite and investigating the cause.

The fire department was assisted by Streator EMS, Vermilion Valley Emergency Communications, Illinois American Water and the Streator Police Department.