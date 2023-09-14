Reddick Mansion in Ottawa announces September schedule

The Reddick Mansion Association in Ottawa released its schedule of activities for September.

Homecoming pictures

Marquette and Ottawa High School students are invited to take their homecoming pictures on the grounds of the Reddick Mansion from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, and Saturday, Sept. 30. There is no charge, but donations will be accepted.

Homecoming attendees may also make reservations to take their pictures inside the mansion from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thirty-minute appointments must be reserved ahead of time. The cost is $30 per group with a maximum number of eight dance attendees per group. Attendees will need to provide their own cameras. The photo session payments may be made in cash or by credit card.

Scouting camporee

The Reddick Mansion will take part in the Boys Scouts of America, W.D. Boyce Council 50th Anniversary Fall Camporee on Saturday, Sept. 23. Scouts and citizens are invited to tour the mansion from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Rather than the usual guided tours, RMA volunteers will be stationed throughout the building for visitors to come and go at their leisure. Admission for the public will be $10, but for Scouts and associated adults wearing wristbands, there will be no charge.

Scouts and the public also are invited to hear 16th President, Abraham Lincoln, speak at the mansion at 10 and 11 a.m., as well as 1:30 and 2:30 p.m. Although there is no charge, interested citizens must make reservations ahead of time by calling 815-433-6100 or emailing contact@reddickmansion.org.

Preparations are underway for the RMA’s ninth annual Ghosts of Ottawa Past event on Oct. 6 and 7. Go to the mansion’s website www.reddickmansion.org for more details.

For more information on events, call 815-433-6100 or email contact@reddickmansion.org.