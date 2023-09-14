Borderline Bar raises $8,555 for Horizon House with golf outing

Borderline Bar in La Salle raised more than $8,000 in a golf outing fundraiser Aug. 26 at Senica’s Oak Ridge to benefit Horizon House of Illinois Valley, Inc. in Peru.

Great weather, wonderful volunteers and generous golfers and sponsors combined to make this a successful event, said Horizon House CEO Michelle Rich.

“Sharon and her volunteers know how to host a golf outing,” Rich said. “A total of $8,555 was raised that will be used to help people served by Horizon House.”

The funds provided by the golf outing will be used to support Community Day Service activities, which allow people served to explore, interact and experience the community they live in.

Sharon and Doug Zera, the owners of Borderline Bar, have hosted the Borderline Charitable Golf Outing for five years.

“It is important to us to support children and adults with disabilities,” Sharon Zera said. “We are happy that this year’s event will be able to help the people that receive services from Horizon House.”

Horizon House is a nonprofit organization that provides services and support to people with disabilities and their families. If you would like to learn more about Horizon House, contact Carol Fesco at 815-223-4488, ext. 10, or email cfesco@hhperu.org.