Streator High School ag teacher receives grant

A group is helping address the agricultural education teacher shortage in Illinois with a grant program for beginning agriculture teachers.

This week, Gwen Heimerdinger was selected as one of four new agriculture teachers in Illinois to receive this a teacher grant from Illinois Agricultural Education Foundation. Heimerdinger applied for the grant program and was selected based on excellent efforts in the classroom, as well as strong short- and long- term personal and agriculture program goals, according to a news release from the program.

“We are so proud of all that Gwen has accomplished as a teacher so early in her career,” said Streator High School Principal Amy Jo Mascal. “The contributions that she has made already in her first year at Streator High School, along with the opportunities she has offered our students, has solidified her as a member of the Streator community all around.”

Representatives from La Salle County Farm Bureau and the Facilitating Coordination in Agricultural Education were on-hand to announce the award to Heimerdinger and their students.

“I feel humbled and appreciative, an award like this makes me reflect on the students, school and community with the support they give me to thrive in my job and to create the best opportunities for students,” Heimerdinger said.

Illinois agricultural education teachers completing their first year in the classroom are eligible to apply for this grant. The amount of the grant payment will increase annually, up to $10,000 total, if they meet the re-application process confirming they remain active as an agricultural education teacher in Illinois.

The Illinois Farm Bureau, through its charitable arm, the IAA Foundation, created the Illinois Agricultural Education Teacher Grant Program. Illinois Farm Bureau immediately recognized the need and the value supporting first year agriculture teachers had. All told, the program will fund 32 teachers over a 12-year timeframe.

More program information can be found online at www.iaafoundation.org under “Our Mission at Work.”