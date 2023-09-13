La Salle County police reports: September 13, 2023

Alexander M. Perez, 31, of La Salle, was charged by La Salle police with battery at 12:25 a.m. Wednesday in his residence.
Donna Casey Shultz, 55, homeless, was charged by Streator police with criminal trespass to real property at 11:37 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of South Monroe Street.
Walter Billiot, 52, of Streator, was picked up by Streator police on a Livingston County warrant for failure to appear (possession of cannabis in a motor vehicle) at 4:25 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of South Bloomington Street.
Shaw Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.