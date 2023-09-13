Ghighi to be United Way of Illinois Valley executive director

The United Way of Illinois Valley board recently announced the appointment of Betha Ghighi as the executive director in training. She has served as a board member since 2019 and has been involved along the way.

“We are excited to have Betha as part of the United Way,” said Spencer Luecke, United Way of the Illinois Valley board president. “Her work experience and community involvement in the Illinois Valley makes her a great asset to our organization.”

Ghighi will work and train alongside the current executive director, Julie Sloan. Sloan has entered her 14th and final campaign season as executive director.

Ghighi has experience in marketing, fundraising, sales and leadership. She has been a member of Rotary for several years. She resides in Oglesby with her husband Bobby and their two sons.

“I am extremely excited and honored to be chosen as the next executive director of the United Way of Illinois Valley,” Ghighi said. “I am looking forward to partnering with area organizations and continuing to build the incredible legacy of the UWIV.”