Streator fire affects 2 families

The American Red Cross is assisting two Streator families affected by a Sunday afternoon fire that rendered a garage a total loss and damaged two homes.
Firefighters responded at about 4 p.m. Sunday, after being delayed by a train, to a garage fully engulfed in fire at 413 Penn St. The fire had spread to two nearby homes, leading to a mutual aid request from Grand Ridge and Reading fire departments.
There were no injuries from the fire.
The fire started in the garage, but the cause remains undetermined, according to the Streator Fire Department in a news release. Firefighters were on scene for about two hours, extinguishing the fire, ensuring it would not reignite and investigating the cause.
The Streator Fire Department also was assisted by Vermilion Valley Regional Emergency Communications, ComEd, Nicor, Streator police and Illinois American Water, as well as Reading and Grand Ridge firefighters.