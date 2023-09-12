La Salle County police reports: September 12, 2023

Daniel Johnson, 21, of Ottawa, was charged by Ottawa police with driving while suspended and suspended registration Tuesday in the 700 block of East Etna Road.
Nikita P. Patel, 24, of Peru, was charged by Peru police with retail theft at 6:55 p.m. Sunday at Walmart.
Randy J. Poremba, 61, homeless, was charged by Peru police with criminal trespass to state-supported property at 11:35 p.m. Friday at Peru Public Library.
Alexis M. Gracey, 25, of La Salle, was charged by Peru police with retail theft (less than $50) at 2:10 p.m. Friday at Walmart.
Kevin T. Bruns, 56, of Streator, was charged by Streator police with domestic battery Tuesday at a location in the 1100 block of East Bridge Street.
James T. Johnson, 40, homeless, was charged by Streator police with criminal trespass to state-supported property Monday at 609 N. Everett St.
Shaw Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.