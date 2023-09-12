La Salle County grand jury: September 12, 2023

A La Salle County grand jury convened Tuesday and returned the following indictments: Guy Stanford, 49, of Mendota (violation of the sex offender registry); Dakota Mesarchik, 21, of Streator (two counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding); Tammy Allen, 64, of DePue (possession of a lost credit card); Lamar Eichhorn, 45, of Streator (possession of child pornography); Roger Sampson, 65, homeless (sexual predator in a public park); Amber Fauber, 29, of Kankakee (retail theft); Randall Phillips, 52, of Kankakee (retail theft); Jamie Christmann, 27, of La Salle (three counts of burglary); Darryl Stuggis, 43, of Spring Valley (two counts of aggravated battery); Taqqee Evans, 29, of La Salle (aggravated domestic battery); Ashley Smith, 31, of Streator (unlawful possession of a controlled substance; two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance); Michael Simmons, 50, of Streator (unlawful possession of a controlled substance; two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance); Cody Jones, 31, of Shorewood (aggravated domestic battery).