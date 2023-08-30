La Salle County real estate taxes due Sept. 6

The La Salle County Treasurer’s Office issued a reminder the second installment of real estate taxes is due Wednesday, Sept. 6.

Illinois statute requires a 1.5% per month delinquency penalty beginning the day after the due date. This penalty begins Thursday, Sept. 7.

There are multiple ways to pay a tax bill.

Go to www.lasallecountytreasurer.com and click on “pay property tax online” to pay via credit card. A convenience fee of about 2.5% is charged by the credit card processors. Credit card payments also may be made in the Treasurer’s Office, 707 E. Etna Road, Ottawa.

Bills also may be paid online with an e-check or automatic withdrawal from a checking or savings account. There is a $1.50 per parcel fee for this service. For automatic withdrawal, taxes will be withdrawn on the day before tax due dates and reoccurs every year until canceled.

Bills may be paid by phone by calling 833-975-2500 with credit card or e-check.

Checks can be made to “La Salle County Collector” at local financial institutions or the Treasurer’s Office via the drive-thru box in the east parking lot on Etna Road (24 hours), mailed to the Treasurer’s Office or delivered inside during office hours

The last day to pay at local banks is Saturday, Sept. 9.

For more information, the Treasurer’s Office said to refer to your tax bill, which includes an insert.