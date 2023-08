A number of police and other agencies Wednesday are at Wallace Grade School, north of Ottawa, searching for a boy who ran out of the school and into a cornfield.

Police departments and other agencies have set up a two-mile radius perimeter near the school, utilizing drones and dogs to locate the boy.

An AT&T worker was using a bucket truck with binoculars to help find him.

Drivers should avoid North 33rd Road by the school as there have been road closures.

