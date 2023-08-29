VAC spaghetti dinner raised $8,874 for Meals on Wheels

Voluntary Action Center of Northern Illinois’ annual spaghetti dinner in Oglesby raised $8,874 to help Meals on Wheels.

The dinner was conducted Aug. 18 at the Elks Lodge in Oglesby.

“Our thanks to all our generous contributors who helped to make this night a success,” said Jennifer Schrader, Meals on Wheels coordinator for La Salle, Putnam and Bureau counties. “We got to see a lot of familiar faces that we haven’t seen in a while and met quite a few new ones as well.”

The money was raised from a 50/50 raffle, raffle basket ticket sales, a bake sale and dinner ticket sales.

“All our raffle basket supplies, gift cards and items were donated from local businesses,” said Kathy Buckley nutrition program director. “Local supporters donated over $3,000 to help support the dinner, and we received over $300 in additional cash donations the night of our event.”

VAC delivers Meals on Wheels on weekdays to more than 300 senior citizens and disabled individuals at their homes throughout the three-county region of La Salle, Putnam and Bureau counties. In 2022, VAC provided meals for 970 individuals for a total of 67,064 hot meals, 52,284 cold meals and 6,859 frozen meals, at a grand total of 126,216 home-delivered meals.

“Many of the seniors and disabled individuals we serve depend on us for their nutrition,” Schrader said. “To some, the social contact given by VAC employees and volunteers is almost as important as the food we provide. Our nutrition drivers also look forward to seeing the smiling faces of our clients and talking with them on a day-to-day basis. It is very important to us to help our clients stay in their homes for as long as it is safe and healthy for them to do so.”

VAC has four congregate meal sites in La Salle County, at the Fornof Manor in Streator, at the Ravlin Congregate Center in Ottawa, at the agency’s main office at 1840 St. Vincent Ave. in La Salle and at the Fox Valley Community Center in Sandwich.

In 2022, VAC served 13,142 congregate meals to more than 100 seniors, with a monthly average of 1,202 congregate meals served. VAC also provides meals to eight different day care facilities in La Salle and Bureau counties. In 2022, VAC provided 36,137 day care meals.

VAC offers volunteers an opportunity to make a difference in the lives of others. Volunteer opportunities at VAC include early morning kitchen help from 6 to 8 a.m., packing up meals from 8 to 10 a.m., delivering meals between 10 a.m. and noon, and office help from noon to about 2 p.m. If you are interested in volunteering with VAC, call 815-883-3630.