August 29, 2023
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperShaw Local RadioLocal EventsGames and PuzzlesStarved Rock Country

Ottawa man identified as Aug. 4 victim who died in Illinois River

La Salle County Coroner’s Office, Ottawa Police Department investigating the death

By Shaw Local News Network
Emergency light

The La Salle County Coroner’s Office identified the man who died Aug. 4 in the Illinois River near Douglas and Buchanan streets in Ottawa.

The La Salle County Coroner’s Office identified the man who died Aug. 4 in the Illinois River near Douglas and Buchanan streets in Ottawa.

Gary Lee Powell, 32, of Ottawa, was recovered from the river after Ottawa police and fire department personnel were dispatched Aug. 4 for a report of someone who had gone into the water and not resurfaced. Powell was found, but life-saving attempts were not successful in reviving him.

A forensic autopsy was conducted as part of the investigation, the coroner’s office said. This incident remains under investigation by La Salle County Coroner’s Office and the Ottawa Police Department.