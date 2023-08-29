La Salle library to host virtual talk about Chicago and the Golden Age of Radio

The La Salle Public Library will host virtually radio enthusiast and author Steve Darnall for a presentation 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, about Chicago and the Golden Age of Radio.

Chicago was a major radio epicenter during the medium’s early years. In this presentation, Darnall will explore the Windy City’s many groundbreaking contributions to the radio, including soap operas, juvenile adventure serials, early morning radio shows and local legends that became national sensations.

Darnall’s love of the golden age of radio began at age 12, when his father introduced him to the “Those Were the Days” broadcast hosted by Chuck Schaden. Throughout his career, Darnall has been a writer, magazine editor, actor, comic book artist, podcaster and radio host. Darnall succeeded Schaden as editor of “Nostalgia Digest” in 2005, and in 2009, as host of “Those Were the Days.”