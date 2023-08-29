La Salle County Recorder Karen Miller seeks 3rd term in 2024 election

La Salle County Recorder Karen L. Miller will be seeking her third term in November 2024.

“I am honored to be the La Salle County recorder and look forward to serving the citizens of La Salle County in another term,” Miller said in her announcement.

Miller, a Republican, first took office in December 2016. She bested Mary Beth Kuhn-Feltman in the 2016 race and was unopposed in 2020.

“The recorder’s office has gone through some organizational changes since December 2016, when I took office,” Miller said. “I have reduced the recorder’s budget, reduced number of office personnel and improved the overall quality and efficiency in searching public land records online.”

Miller worked in real estate and managed a title company for 26-plus years.

Miller said she strives to keep informed and up to date on the latest technology, which allows the office to provide improvements in the quality of the information being collected and the accessibility of that information in order to facilitate an efficient and secure land records system.

Miller said since taking office, she has implemented the Honor Rewards Program for Veterans and continued promoting the Property Fraud Alert program. The office now accepts Transfer Documents through eRecordings; and customers are able to pay for their recordings and/or copies of documents with a credit card.

She said she’s developed a Continuity of Operation Plan for the recorder’s department in case of a disaster.

Miller said she’s active in Illinois Land Title Association, maintaining her Illinois Title Professional and Escrow certificates.

She’s also a member of the La Salle Noon Rotary, a board member for Court Appointed Special Advocates, known as CASA.

“I have become active with Property Records Industry Association and the Illinois Association of County Clerks and Recorders Association,” Miller said. “I am on the IACCR Legislative Committee and presently serving as IACCR’s Zone 4 President. I believe being on the legislative committee gives me the opportunity to be active in new and revised legislation that directly affects La Salle County and the recorder’s office.”

Miller lives in Wallace Township with her husband, Mike Miller. They have three adult children, a stepson and nine grandchildren.

“The recorder’s office is essential to the community and provides many important services to the public,” Miller said. “I enjoy being able to offer these services to the public and look forward to the challenges of ever-changing technology, and new and modified acceptable document requirements in the future.”