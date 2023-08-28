Streator conducts overdose awareness event to keep drug abuse at forefront

Streator volunteers did their part Saturday to keep drug addiction and overdose in the public’s eye as well as to destigmatize drug abuse.

A memorial walk was conducted Saturday in and around City Park and the names of overdose victims were read aloud. A number of speakers, introduced by only their first names, talked about their experiences with drug addiction, including a poem that was read. Debbie Hallam, who founded Dusty Roads and formerly organized the overdose awareness event in Streator, spoke about losing her son from drug use.

Dancers from Bree Ninis of the Dance Company also performed.

Signs were put up all around City Park with encouraging messages from “You are loved,” to “Believe in yourself” and “You are not alone.”

Erven Avenue Baptist Church, Church of the Open Bible. Grace Community Church, The Salvation Army of Ottawa, Maitri Path to Wellness, North Central Behavioral Health Systems, Streator Recovery Home, the Perfectly Flawed Foundation and US Foods were among the sponsors and organizations involved in putting on the event. Volunteer Michelle Proksa coordinated the event.

The La Salle County Board approved a resolution recently to proclaim Aug. 27 to Sept. 2 as Drug Overdose Awareness Week. Residents and businesses are encouraged to install purple lights either on their porch or outdoor lighting that week to magnify the message and remember those who lost their lives.

A few residents shared their experiences with drug addiction Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at City Park, during the Streator Overdose Awareness Memorial Walk. (Derek Barichello)