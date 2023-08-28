Ottawa native Walt Willey will be back on ‘General Hospital’ for 2 more episodes

Walt Willey’s Jackson Montgomery will be returning to “General Hospital” in episodes airing Tuesday, Aug. 29, and Wednesday, Aug. 30.

The Ottawa native, of “All My Children” fame, starred in three episodes of “General Hospital” in mid-July.

Willey shared scenes with Lynn Herring (Lucy Coe) and Kristina Wager (Felicia Scropio) as the women tried to get information on Lucy’s man friend Martin Grey (played by former “All My Children” star Michael E. Knight), according to Soap Opera Network.

“Can’t tell you much but will say: This is ‘Old School’ Jackson, definitely ‘OG,’” Willey said on X, formerly Twitter. “Can’t wait to hear what you think.”

Willey has said he’s having fun reconnecting with fellow soap opera actors.

He starred as lawyer Jackson Montgomery in “All My Children” from 1987-2011, making appearances as Jackson Montgomery in two episodes of “The City” in 1996.

Willey also has been active in local theater, starring in several Ottawa-area productions, including his own-man show as Wild Bill Hickok.

“General Hospital” airs at 1 p.m. on ABC.