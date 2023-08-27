State Rep. Jason Bunting to host office hours in Streator

State Rep. Jason R. Bunting (R-Emington) announced will be hosting traveling office hours in Streator and Chenoa on Tuesday Sept. 5.

From 1 to 3 p.m. Sept. 5, Bunting will be at More on Main, 317 E. Main St., Streator.

“Throughout the summer I have been traveling around the 106th district, listening to the concerns of those who I represent in Springfield,” Bunting said. “I encourage anyone with questions or comments about state government to please drop in and talk with me.”

Bunting represents the 106th District, which includes all or parts of La Salle, Livingston, Ford, Grundy, Iroquois, McLean and Will counties. He succeeded state Sen. Tom Bennett (R-Gibson City) for the House seat.

From 9 to 11 a.m. Sept. 5, Bunting will be at the Crossroads Café, 1000 E. Cemetery Ave., Chenoa.

No RSVPs are necessary, but anyone with questions can call Bunting’s district office at 779-218-3070 or contact him through his legislative website at RepBunting.com.