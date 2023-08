Dayton Bluffs Preserve in Ottawa is 10 years old, but Saturday morning proved there’s still new things to discover in the nature preserve.

A new dramatic high-up view of the Fox River was highlighted in Saturday morning tours of Dayton Bluffs.

The event marked the 10th anniversary of 253-acre preserve’s founding as a partnership between the city of Ottawa and the Conservation Foundation.

Initially two tours were planned on Saturday, but because of a strong turnout, four hikes were conducted.