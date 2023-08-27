La Salle foundation to host 2-day roving arts, music festival called Quiet Fest

The City of La Salle Foundation announced its inaugural fundraiser will be Quiet Fest, a two-day roving arts and music festival featuring bands, performance artists, filmmakers, comedians, visual artists and arts education at no cost in venues across the city Sept. 29 and 30.

The foundation’s mission is to support community and economic development with an eye toward creative, sustainable growth that acknowledges La Salle’s history and natural resources and prioritizes social and economic justice, the foundation said in a news release. The foundation is not affiliated with La Salle’s city government.

The foundation’s initiatives are informed by community needs, productive working relationships with stakeholders and a collaborative, flexible approach that permits a response to problems with thoughtful, innovative and evidence-based solutions, the organization said in a news release.

“We are committed to improving the lives of our youth, LGBTQIA+ community, BIPOC folx, and the working poor who together represent a significant and perpetually disadvantaged majority of our local population,” the foundation said in its news release.

In anticipation of the festival, the foundation is looking for artists of all types to submit their interest and participate in the event. Artists may show in partner businesses or in Artists’ Alley. Additionally, the foundation continues to seek sponsors and volunteers. All interested parties may reach out via the Foundation’s Facebook page or by emailing cityoflasallefoundation@gmail.com.